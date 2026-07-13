Boston Bruins listed a top landing spot for former Top 5 draft pick

It has been a quiet beginning to free agency for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. Most of his offseason additions so far this spring and summer have been through trades. He did sign former defenseman Connor Clifton in free agency after he left a few years ago for stops with the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The other additions that could be seen as impactful came through trades. Boston acquired right wing JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth moments before the 2026 Entry Draft last month for a pair of first-round draft picks. They also added defenseman Will Borgen from the New York Rangers. Other than that, it's been somewhat quiet.

Read More: Bruins continue right-shot additions on defense with trade for Rangers blueliner

However, it's been noted several times that there are too many defensemen on the roster for next season, and there is still a need, especially up front, for a center. Some players could be available in a trade, but would Sweeney actually decide to pull off another deal? One player they should have an interest in is Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright.

Bruins listed as top landing spot for Kraken forward Shane Wright

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report listed five landing spots for Wright in a trade this summer, and Boston was listed right at the top. Why?

"For the past two seasons, the Boston Bruins have had an issue with the calibre of depth among their centers. Shane Wright could potentially help them address that issue for the long term,'' wrote Richardson.

"Wright's youth and potential as a two-way center could make him a good fit on their second line, allowing (Fraser) Minten more time to develop his game. They could also try him on their first line to see if he'll have any chemistry with wingers David Pastrnak and the recently acquired JJ Peterka,'' he added.

Sure, second-year head coach Marco Sturm could drop Wright as the second-line center, but who grabs the No. 1 spot? Elias Lindholm? Fraser Minten? Pavel Zacha? There have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Zacha this summer, and he is someone who could be moved. If he is, the return needs to be nailed by Sweeney and the front office.

Acquiring Wright might not be as hard as some think, as moving one of their plethora of blueliners could be an easy move. Boston has held onto Mason Lohrei, but this might be the time to move him in a return that could fill a roster hole for 2026-27. Maybe a pick or a prospect for the fourth overall pick by Seattle in the 2022 Entry Draft?

Boston has options to make a trade for Wright or anyone else work. It's just a matter of whether Sweeney will actually make one.