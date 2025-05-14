For much of the past three decades, the Boston Bruins have been one of the NHL’s steadiest franchises. Often good enough to contend, rarely bad enough to draft early. With a Stanley Cup in 2011, two other Finals appearances, and 25 playoff berths since 1995, Boston hasn’t often found itself in the draft lottery conversation. But after a disappointing 2024-25 season, the Bruins are back in unfamiliar territory, holding the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, their first top-10 selection in over a decade.

With that rare opportunity looming, it’s a fitting time to revisit Boston’s top-10 draft history. Since 1995, the Bruins have picked in the top 10 just nine times. Some of those picks turned into franchise cornerstones, others into painful what-ifs. Here's a look back at the booms and busts over the last 30 years.

Booms: When the Bruins Got It Right

Joe Thornton (1997, No. 1 Overall)

The top pick in a thin draft class, Thornton still turned out to be a generational center. With 1,109 points in 1,714 NHL games including, 239 points in Boston. His 2005 trade to San Jose remains controversial, but it indirectly fueled the 2011 Cup run by bringing in key pieces. Thornton went on to win the Hart Trophy in 2006 and will one day skate into the Hall of Fame.

Sergei Samsonov (1997, No. 8 Overall)

Drafted just seven spots after Thornton, Samsonov brought speed and offensive punch. His Calder-winning rookie season (22 goals, 47 points) set the tone for a productive run in Boston, where he totaled 235 points over 443 games. Though injuries shortened his prime and he was dealt to Edmonton in 2006, his highlight-reel play made him a fan favorite.

Kyle McLaren (1995, No. 9 Overall)

A big, mobile defenseman out of the WHL, McLaren was a steady presence on Boston’s blue line for nearly a decade. In 487 games with the Bruins, he combined toughness and stability, often matching up against top lines. He was later traded in a package that helped Boston retool during the early 2000s.

Phil Kessel (2006, No. 5 Overall)

A sniper with elite speed and a deadly release, Kessel scored 66 goals in three seasons with Boston before being traded to Toronto. That deal returned a haul of picks that turned into Tyler Seguin and Dougie Hamilton. Kessel went on to win two Cups in Pittsburgh and nearly 1,000 career points.

Tyler Seguin (2010, No. 2 Overall)

The prize of the Kessel trade, Seguin immediately flashed star potential. He contributed to the 2011 Cup run as a rookie, then broke out with a 67-point season. His 2013 trade to Dallas remains controversial, but there’s no question about the talent.

Dougie Hamilton (2011, No. 9 Overall)

Another product of the Kessel trade tree, Hamilton developed into a smooth-skating, offensive defenseman. In 178 games with Boston, he posted 83 points before being traded to Calgary. He’s since become a top-pairing blueliner elsewhere, while the Bruins failed to maximize the return on his departure.

Busts: The Picks The Bruins Would Like Back

Jonathan Aitken (1996, No. 8 Overall)

Aitken had the size and defensive upside that teams covet, but his NHL career never took off. He played just 44 games, only three with the Bruins, and finished with a single point. Injuries slowed his development, and he never reached his potential. The 1996 draft offered stars like Derek Morris (No. 13) and Daniel Briere (No. 24), making this miss sting.

Lars Jonsson (2000, No. 7 Overall)

A skilled Swedish defenseman, Jonsson’s skating and puck-moving ability never translated to North America. He played eight NHL games, all with Philadelphia, and none for Boston. Injuries and stalled development in Sweden led to a forgettable career, while later picks like Brooks Orpik and Justin Williams shined.

Zach Hamill (2007, No. 8 Overall)

A skilled WHL center, Hamill’s small frame and lack of physicality led to just 4 assists in 20 NHL games with Boston. He bounced around the AHL and Europe, last playing in 2020-21. With Logan Couture (No. 9), Ryan McDonagh (No. 12), and Max Pacioretty (No. 22) picked soon after, this miss looms large.

The Bruins’ top-10 draft history is a mixed bag, some picks laid the foundation for championship runs, while others barely cracked the NHL. With the 2025 Draft on the horizon, Boston has a golden chance to add another impact name to the list. If they get it right, this moment could help define the next decade of Bruins hockey.