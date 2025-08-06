Former Bruins' Stanley Cup winner wrongfully snubbed from team Mount Rushmore

It's hard to believe, but we have played 25 NHL seasons this century. After the Florida Panthers claimed their second straight Stanley Cup championship, all eyes turned to a busy offseason for NHL teams. It was also a busy season in terms of Quarter Century Mount Rushmores to be discussed.

If you take a long and hard look at the Boston Bruins Quarter Century Mount Rushmore, some players can be debated, and some who should feel snubbed. Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report relased his Boston Bruins Quarter Century Mount Rushmore, and there was a glaring omission.

Bleacher Report has glaring omission from Boston Bruins Quarter Century Mount Rushmore

Richardson released his Bruins Quarter Century Mount Rushmore, and on it were David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and Zdeno Chara. Three of the four are Stanley Cup champions and one isn't, yet.

Marchand, Bergeron, and Chara are all players who should be on the Mount Rushmore, but Pastrnak? That one can certainly be debated. What about former Bruins goalie Tim Thomas, who was the backbone to the Black and Gold's 2011 Stanley Cup run and win over the Vancouver Canucks in seven games?

I understand why Pastrnak is here, but Thomas was certainly more deserving. Thomas' numbers and awards back up his deserving spot on the Mount Rushmore. He won two Vezina Trophies, one Jennings Trophy, and one Conn Smythe Trophy while being a four-time All-Star and two-time NHL First Team. Let's not forget his 2011 run in the Stanley Cup Final.

He allowed just eight goals in seven games to the Canucks, turning back 238 of their 246 shots fired at him. The then-37-year-old had a save percentage of .967 in the Final, while rolling through the postseason that year with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. I mean, there is no Stanley Cup Final appearance, never mind the Cup, without Thomas's effort that spring. Boston would still be looking for a Stanley Cup title since 1972 without that effort.

Pastrnak is a great player and will be on the Boston Bruins' next Quarter Century Mount Rushmore, but leaving Thomas off of this one is certainly a decision. This feels like a snub that was completely overlooked.