Boston Bruins superstar doesn't hide his frustration after disappointing loss to Sharks

Through 24 games of the 2025-26 season, there have been some frustrating moments for the Boston Bruins. They have endured a six-game losing streak and even been hit with injuries to key players.

Right now, the Bruins are without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday, and forwards Casey Mittlestadt and Viktor Arvidsson, who are both on IR. The good news is that center Elias Lindholm came off IR on Sunday to return to the lineup for the Black and Gold in a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

In the game, it was another case of a growing trend that has become frustrating not only for first-year head coach Marco Sturm but also for the players. Following the loss in San Jose, David Pastrnak didn't hide his frustration with one area of Boston's game.

Bruins David Pastrnak frustrated with the number of penalties Boston is taking

Against the Sharks, the Bruins were whistled for six minor penalties, including a two-man advantage for nearly two minutes. They killed five of the six penalties, but the one scored by Macklin Celebrini in the second period was the game-winning goal. Pastrnak was not happy after the game.

“It’s every game,” said Pastrnak. “We’re taking almost double the penalties that we have power plays, so it’s tough . . . too much relying on the penalty kill.”

What's tough for the Bruins when the parade to the penalty box is happening, it's leaving their two best goal-scorers, Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, on the bench for two minutes. That's not allowing them to get into any rhythm and flow. When they are, you see how much of an impact they make for Sturm and the Bruins. Let's not beat around the bush either. Pastrnak has been guilty of taking penalties as well.

Pastrnak set up Geekie for the only Boston goal on Sunday night in San Jose, but it wasn't until the third period. That's when the Bruins got their best game flowing, but it was broken up by a penalty before they made another push at the end, only to come up short.