Boston Bruins' star stirs up some chaos after hit

Boston Bruins' Nikita Zadorov decided that he wanted to stir up some things with the New York Islanders last night during their game.

The chaos occurred during the second period when Zadorov got called for an interference penalty against Matthew Schaefer, the rookie sensation for the Islanders. Zadorov pushed Schaefer into the boards, sending the rookie to the ground, and Schaefer decided to hold onto the stick.

ZADOROV GOES AFTER SCHAEFER AND CHAOS ENSUES pic.twitter.com/fgR7ToRdOj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 5, 2025

After the whistle had blown due to the initial penalty, Zadorov took offense to Schaefer holding his stick. As Schaefer was standing up, Zadorov showed that he was an NHL big man and crossed-checked Schaefer in the face.

This led to a full-on brawl behind Jeremy Swayman and three penalties for Nikita Zadorov, who joked that he wanted to clean up his penalty minutes from last year.

The hit from Zadorov was clean before the cross-check to the face, where, after that hit, it became a dog pile on the ice, with the Islanders coming to help Schaefer and the Bruins coming to help Zadorov.

Zadorov is known for being a rough and tough player, and unfortunately, he set his sights on Schaefer and Andres Lee during last night's game.

The Chaos Off Ice

The chaos from this hit did not just stay on the ice. Even though the Islanders protected Schaefer and came to his defense, Islander fans decided to take it a step further and reach out to Zadorov.

Nikita Zadorov via instagram:



“Get out of my DMs And go to the Rink To cheer for your team THAT PLACE WAS LIBRARY TONIGHT!!!” pic.twitter.com/0l2XUjCyPM — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) November 5, 2025

Fans were not pleased that Zadorov, the 6-foot-7-inch, 30-year-old, decided to go after the rookie 18-year-old. Zadorov decided to have some fun with the trolls who went to his Instagram DMs after the hit.

He said in the story, how that the fans should "get out of my DMs And go to the rink to cheer for your team THAT PLACE WAS LIBRARY TONIGHT." The Russian-born player decided that he wanted to add insult to injury after the Bruins ended up pulling off the win in the shootout.

The Bruins will be back on the Island on November 26, where we will see if there will be lingering feelings from this hit.