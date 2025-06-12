Boston Bruins setting up for some potential pre-draft fireworks

When push comes to shove, this is a big offseason for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. He has to rebuild the roster on the fly, and there will be no stones left unturned when it comes to adding to the roster.

Sweeney has options both through trade and free agency. If he chooses the trade route, it will likely be a big splash to fill a need, a top-six center. What Sweeney would agree to part ways with remains to be seen; however, when all is said and done, anything is going to be on the table, and that would include the Black and Gold’s seventh overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft later this month in Los Angeles.

Could the Bruins trade the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft?

The easy answer is yes, they could trade the pick, and if they do, it shouldn’t be surprising if it’s done. However, the price of the pick of the pick will be dependent on who is available and at what other cost. Sweeney made a hint at Marco Sturm’s press conference on Tuesday.

"It's always going to be what's best for the organization. We're in a unique position this year drafting in the top 10," Sweeney said. "We haven't been there for a significant amount of time. We're excited about that. We have two second-round picks. Two first-round picks the following year. We've been an aggressive organization. Whether you want to point out fault in regards to trying to win and accomplish the ultimate goal, that's what we're here for.

"We will use the draft capital and try to improve our hockey club this year and moving forward in every capacity possible. It might be making the selection, but it won't mean that we aren't having conversations that say, ‘How do we improve our hockey club today and moving forward?’”

Trading the pick makes sense for the Bruins if they are going to get a young center to go with the Bruins' core in their prime. Which players would be available and where a deal could get done remains to be seen, but could Boston get Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks? He would fit what the Bruins are missing.

The quote from Sweeney definitely leaves the door open for the Bruins to trade the No. 7 pick and it wouldn’t be surprising if it does happen. The Black and Gold are in no way waiting a year or two for the seventh pick to make an impact as they need someone as soon as October. The seventh pick is the best asset Sweeney has available now to deal and it wouldn’t be surprising if or when a deal happens.