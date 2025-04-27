Unfortunately, the Boston Bruins did not make the playoffs this year, breaking their 8-year playoff streak. However, three lucky Bruins' players were allowed the opportunity to represent Team USA at this year's IIHF Men's World Championship. Fans can tune into the NHL Network in May and watch the footage of our favorites playing in Denmark and Sweden.

What does this mean?

Goalie Jeremy Swayman and defensemen Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke are packing up their bags for their upcoming overseas trip. These three were recently added to the Team USA roster for the upcoming annual IIHF Men's Hockey Championship game, completing the 18-man roster. Team USA IIHF Manager Jeff Kealty, as recognized from the Nashville Predators' coaching staff, states, "We really like our team."

Swayman and Peeke are returning competitors, both having made their IIHF debut in 2022. However, Lohrei will be making his inaugural appearance this year. "Going into the summer and stuff, I'm gonna work on my explosiveness, speed, shots, stuff like that," Lohrei said. He will certainly have a chance to show off these skills on a larger platform in a few days. Lohrei recently ended his first full season with the black and gold, collecting 77 game points, with 5 goals and 28 assists. He has the capability of being a power team member with his fellow co-conspirator, Peeke, but will his IIHF performance overshadow the skills he's exhibited this season with the Bruins? It remains to be seen.

Swayman's save percentage and saves-against numbers have surprisingly declined over the past season. Will J-Sway's transportation across the water help him reach his full potential B's fans have witnessed in the past? Missing the 2024-25 training camp may have been a detrimental move for Sway, as he himself identified that he knows he could be executing better. Performing in a coveted spot on the World Championship team could be the next move for Sway to begin his anticipated comeback.

Andrew Peeke also contributed to this season of the B's with his 76 game points, 1 goal, and 16 assists. Former Coach Montgomery told the Boston Herald, "It’s comfortable to have a guy that’s a mainstay in your lineup like he is. You know you’re going to get physicality, you know you’re going to get somebody that’s trying to apply execution offensively and defensively in all three zones.” Peeke joined Nikita Zadorov's D-line this season, and the duo soon became a fan favorite.

The International Ice Hockey Federation dates back to 1908 in Paris, France, and includes the best of the best from 84 different countries. The IIHF presides over ice hockey in the Olympic Games. A win from such an elite status would be pivotal for our 3 guys to bring back home to Boston. Will Spoked-B Nation see a continuation from this Bruins season, or will viewers be pleasantly surprised by a few tricks the trifecta has up their sleeves? Tune into the festivities beginning on May 4th to find out!