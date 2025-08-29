3 Boston Bruins prospects who could be traded during the 2025-26 season

As the Boston Bruins get closer to the opening of training camp next month at Warrior Ice Arena, it feels like the underwhelming offseason additions that were made have not made them much better for the upcoming season. There is still time for general manager Don Sweeney to make additions to the roster to fill some needs they still have, but it won't be easy.

Adding through trades will require a roster spot player to move to open a spot for any player or players coming in to be added. In some cases, to make an impactful trade, Sweeney may have to part ways with a prospect or two. There are some prospects that the Black and Gold have that teams would be interested in, and here are three who could be dealt during the 2025-26 season.

Fabian Lysell

His name continues to come up, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Fabian Lysell moved at some point. He has been linked to Western Conference teams, including the Edmonton Oilers and one time, the Vancouver Canucks. However, his future in Boston is still up in the air, but with more bottom-six additions this summer, it's going to be hard for him and other prospects to grab a roster spot.

The Bruins need to decide on Lysell's future and whether or not they see him as part of their future. If not, then it's best to move him and either get some assets in return or be a part of a bigger deal that addresses a current need. He is their biggest trade chip as a prospect.

John Beecher

Re-signed over the summer to a one-year contract, John Beecher is another bottom-six forward who has his future with the Black and Gold is up in the air. A first-round pick in the 2019 Entry Draft, he is a good penalty-killer and good on faceoffs, but he fits the mold of too many bottom-six players on the roster.

He is a trade candidate for a team looking to inject some youth into the bottom-six or as a depth piece. Moving him for assets is the likely deal to get done, but if he struggles in training camp and starts in the minors, Sweeney's phone might be ringing.

Michael DiPietro

Goaltending is going to be a spot in training camp where there's going to be a lot of eyes from around the NHL glued to, as Michael DiPietro is someone who a lot of teams are interested in. If he hit free agency this past summer before re-signing in Boston, there were going to be a lot of suitors for him.

Joonas Korpisalo and DiPietro are going to battle to be Jeremy Swayman's backup this winter, and if Boston goes with Korpisalo, then they risk losing DiPietro if they send him to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). That's why Sweeney would be better off trading him if they go with Korpisalo.