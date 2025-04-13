Boston Bruins prospect quickly soaring in the AHL

As is custom this time of the year in the NHL, prospects have their college careers end in the NCAA Tournament, and some sign their entry-level deals with the clubs that drafted them. This season has seen one Boston Bruins prospect who had his college career end two weeks ago sign his entry-level contract.

When UMass was bounced from the NCAA Tournament two weeks ago by eventual champion Western Michigan, 2-1, in overtime, Bruins' prospect Dans Locmelis signed his entry-level deal that begins next season. He will finish the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and in the Calder Cup Playoffs. If this weekend is a sign of things to come, then he will be a player to keep an eye on in the not-too-distant future with the Black and Gold.

Dans Locmelis puts up seven-point weekend for the Providence Bruins

This season at UMass, Minutemen coach Greg Carvel had nothing but good things to say about Dans Locmelis. His game the last two years in Amherst has gone to another level, and this season, he had a strong final campaign in Hockey East. Now, he has made the transition to the AHL a quick one and is turning heads.

This weekend, he proved Carvel right. In a 6-2 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night, Locmelis had a goal and three assists. He wasn't even close to being done. On Saturday night, in a 4-3 overtime win over the Belleville Senators, he picked up a pair of helpers and the game-winner in the extra session on a beautiful snipe from the right circle.

DANS LOCMELIS OVERTIME WINNER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VT7plIN3iY — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) April 13, 2025

In four games for Providence, Locmelis has two goals and six assists and is bursting onto the scene. A talented center who is very good at the face-off dot, it might be a stretch to think that he could come into the NHL next season in Boston and contribute right away. It would be just what the Bruins need at the NHL level if he was able to do that, but why rush him with so much promise?

Since arriving in Providence, he has formed a quick connection with Matthew Poitras, and they have shown over the weekend that they could be a tough out in the playoffs if they are going to contribute like that. They will get more reinforcements from Boston after Tuesday night when the NHL season ends for the Black and Gold against the New Jersey Devils. It's early, but the fourth-round pick in the 2022 Entry Draft is turning heads already, which is promising for the future Bruins fans' hope.