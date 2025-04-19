Boston Bruins prospect proves GM Don Sweeney can send one player packing this summer

Roster change is coming for the Boston Bruins this off-season. Free agents are going to leave town, some will stay, and it would not be surprising at all if GM Don Sweeney trades some players with term left on their contracts.

Anything and everything is on the table for Boston's GM this summer, and expect some bold moves from someone who might be putting together a roster this summer to save his job and get his team back into the playoffs next season.

Prospects must be in the mix next season for the Bruins, and just where remains to be seen. Some have shined this season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), and there is one who is making the case, and it is easier for Sweeney to ship one unhappy player out of town this summer with his play.

Bruins prospect goalie Michael DiPietro is making it easy for Don Sweeney to send Joonas Korpisalo packing this summer

Over the last couple of weeks, Boston goalie Joonas Korpisalo has mentioned through the media how unhappy he is with his lack of playing time this season. He went 11-10-3 this season for the Black and Gold after coming over from the Ottawa Senators last June in a trade that sent Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators.

Yes, he had what could be considered a bounce-back season, although the bar wasn't high compared to his 2023-24 season in Ottawa, but the netminders comments could be taken one of two ways, play me more next year or trade me. I think most Bruins fans would agree the latter is the best option for someone who is making $3 million next season.

Now, trading him is easier said than done, but if Sweeney can get someone to take him off his hands, prospect Michael DiPietro is making the case to backup Jeremy Swayman next season. DiPietro was recently named to the 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team.

DiPietro will be a free agent this summer and won't command nearly the amount Korpisalo is making and DiPietro is more than capable of coming up next season on a much cheaper deal and playing 20-25 games backing up Swayman. Korpisalo needs to understand that Boston was not going to split the duties 50-50 this season after shelling out $8.25 million a season to Swayman.

I get Korpisalo being upset, but he played about what he should have this season and if doesn't understand that, maybe he can somewhere else next season.