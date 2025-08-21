Boston Bruins' Prospect Named Captain of the Boston College Eagles

The Boston Bruins have several prospects playing at Boston College, so it’s no surprise that one of them was named a team captain for the 2025-26 season.

Andre Gasseau was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, which created low expectations and a chance to develop at the collegiate level. Fast forward to 2025, and Gasseau will be one of three captains for the Eagles. All in all, he is one of six Black and Gold prospects playing for Greg Brown at the Heights this year as they look to reload for another deep NCAA Tournament run in March.

Gasseau enters his senior season with 37 goals and 49 assists in 108 career games played at Boston College. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound forward has shown serious playing potential. The Bruins would certainly be happy if he could become a bottom-six forward in their lineup in the future. During his time with the Eagles, he had a career-high 15 goals last season, and that is growth that the Black and Gold like to see in their prospects, as the pool is considered near the bottom of the NHL again.

As they work through a rebuild, Boston will keep their eye on every prospect to see if they have a potential fit in the future. For now, Gasseau, a California native, is showing leadership skills at the college level. Joining Gasseau for Bruins' prospects on BC's roster this year are forward Oskar Jellvik, defenseman Kristian Kostadinski, forward William Moore, 2025 first-round pick James Hagens, and 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau.

Boston has a number of college prospects playing in college this season, and some are promising for an organization that has struggled in Entry Drafts, which can also be linked to general manager Don Sweeney trading first-round picks at multiple trade deadlines for postseason runs.