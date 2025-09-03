The story of Cole Spicer's collegiate hockey career thus far has been one of great turbulence, bouncing from program to program and dealing with significant injury throughout at just 21 years old. After it was announced that he was no longer a part of the Arizona State program he'd previously committed to, Spicer's hockey career appeared to be in significant jeopardy. Now, he gets to keep his professional hockey dreams alive with the Broncos of Western Michigan in 2025-2026.

The Former Bruins 4th Rounder's Persevering Journey

Before being drafted by Boston in 2022 as the 117th overall pick, Spicer was a part of the USNTDP Junior team, scoring 16 points in 26 games, before being promoted to the US National U18 team, where he then played in 58 games, racking up 20 goals and 39 points in that time frame. His next stop before the offseason was playing in the World Junior Championship, representing the USA once again, and putting up another solid 5 points in six games at the tournament, showcasing great promise as a dynamic forward and a surprisingly willing defender even at just a height of 5'11".

This was enough for him to catch the Bruins eye on the second day of the 2022 NHL Draft, where he was selected as part of a draft class which also included the likes of notable names such as Matthew Poitras, Dans Locmelis, Frederic Brunet, and Jackson Edward, all of whom have been able to make it to the next step up at the professional level in the AHL, and even the NHL in some cases.

However, Spicer's story has not been so linear and fortunate as his peers. He initially would attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth for his freshman season, where he would play in 32 games, but struggled offensively to make an impact, scoring just 6 points in the regular season slate. The following season in 2023-2024, Spicer would aim to develop his game further, which the Sophomore seemed to be doing, putting up 9 points in the first 17 games of the season.

That development would go on to be promptly halted as it would be made known that Spicer was ruled academically ineligible for the rest of the season, marking a great obstacle in the young forward's career. That summer, news would suddenly break across Bruins and college forums that Spicer was dealing with significant concussion problems, including a statement he made later while at Bruins development camp that summer in 2024 that included a diagnosis with Post-Concussion Syndrome, leading to a possible explanation for his academic ineligibility. He would even go on to claim that he would be taking a break from hockey as the offseason progressed.

In spite of his sudden and shocking announcement, this would not be the end for Spicer, as it turned out that he'd been drafted by the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL that May, giving his hockey career a life raft for the 2024-2025 season.

Spicer would see a resurgence with the Fighting Saints, putting up solid statistics in spite of another injury-riddled season. He would play 37 games and put up just under a point-per-game score sheet, with 35 total points. He proved that he still belonged on a national scale at the collegiate level, which landed him a commitment with the rising program of Arizona State University for the 2025-2026 season at 21 years old.

Yet, misfortune would strike again for Spicer this past summer, as the ASU team would announce that Spicer was no longer with the team. For many fans, and perhaps even Spicer himself, this would be the nail in the coffin of the center's hockey life and pro aspirations. It was a summer of radio silence from Spicer following the statement being published until the Western Michigan hockey program and head coach Pat Ferschweiler would make it known today that Spicer would be on their roster for the upcoming season.

Bruins fans who have stayed updated on the prospect have seen since 2022 the rollercoaster Spicer has been on, the many falls and triumphs in which the North Dakota native has experienced, which included nearly quitting hockey altogether. Whether or not he does make it to the big show is still to be seen, as the team will keep its eyes on Spicer with his eligibility nearing an end, however it is impossible not to admire and appreciate the perseverance and willpower he has shown up to this point and wish him nothing but the best.