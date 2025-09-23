Boston Bruins prospect Fraser Minten has proved he belongs on the Opening Night roster

Two years ago, Boston Bruins prospect Matthew Poitras was so good in training camp and the preseason games that he left the coaching staff and front office having to decide to keep him in the NHL rather than send him back to Juniors.

This year, it feels like the Bruins are going to be looking at a decision with one of their other top prospects, Fraser Minten, when it comes down to cut day. Earlier this month in the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, he proved that he didn't belong there, and early in camp and through the first preseason game, he continues to drive home the point that he's NHL-ready.

Bruins prospect Fraser Minten proving he's NHL-ready

Yes, it's been just four days of camp practices and one preseason game, but Minten has done enough to prove he's good enough to break camp on the roster for the opener against the Washington Capitals next month. In Sunday night's preseason game against the Caps, he a very effective at 14:16 and was 6-for-7 on faceoffs. He made an impact in all three zones.

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline back in March, Minten is pushing the veterans for a spot, mainly in the bottom six. He's played so well that it wouldn't be surprising to see him grab a top-six spot.

Now the question is, where does he fit in the lineup? It was another offseason of moves by general manager Don Sweeney, where he brought in multiple veterans to fill bottom-six roles. That puts the coaching staff in a spot where finding a roster spot for him is going to be difficult, but necessary. Earlier this month in Buffalo, Providence Bruins coach Ryan Lougenel was impressed by Minten.

“He’s always in the right spots,” said Mougenel. “Like I said to the guys the other day, the fish don’t just jump into the boat when you go fishing. It’s great that you guys put the work in, but now it’s time to execute and I think he’s in a real good frame of mind for what he’s got to do going to camp. He’s been through it now. He’s got a certain presence to him now. He’s a leader. I think we’ve done a real good job recognizing the person and the player. I’m excited for him.”

Truth be told, Minten is good enough to make the roster out of camp. Now, the question is, where does he fit in? That's what the staff needs to figure out, as the Bruins are a better team with him on the roster.