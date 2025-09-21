3 Boston Bruins players to watch in first preseason game

After what felt like an eternity, the Boston Bruins play a hockey game on Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden. The last time the Bruins were on the ice was the regular season final last April at home in what was a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

After an offseason with so many questions, the Black and Gold will host the Washington Capitals in their first preseason game. Boston released the roster for the game, and as is the case in nearly all preseason games, it's a mixture of veterans and younger players. With that said, here are three players to watch for the Bruins.

For the preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/89cVUkWjHM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 20, 2025

Viktor Arviddson

Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade on July 1, just before free agency began, Viktor Arvidsson got reunited with Marco Sturm. He was brought over from the Oilers to add production for a lineup that needs it, whether it's at even strength or on the power play.

When the Bruins lost Jake DeBrusk in free agency in the summer of 2024 to the Vancouver Canucks, aside from Morgan Geekie last year and David Pastrnak, there wasn't much goal-scoring from the wings. Boston hopes Arviddson adds that in 2025-26.

Fraser Minten

Right now, it appears that the Bruins penciled in centers for the opener are Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittlstadt, and Sean Kuraly. Of course, that could change with an injury or two, but if that does end up happening, that leaves Fraser Minten scratching for a position.

After being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline back in March, Minten played well down the stretch for the Bruins in the regular season. He certainly proved then and in the prospect challenge that he belongs, but he'll get a chance to make his case against Washington.

Charlie McAvoy

The Bruins have seven defensemen listed for the game, and if there is an odd man out, it remains to be seen who will sit, but Charlie McAvoy will look to get his first game action since the 4 Nations Faceoff last February, when his season ended with an injury.

Now healthy, he's itching to get into game action, and how many times he plays this preseason remains to be seen, but getting him action in the first preseason game at home is a no-brainer. Now it's just a matter of getting through the game healthy, as he needs to stay healthy all season long.