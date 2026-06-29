Boston Bruins play on the success of hit hockey TV show

Some Boston Bruins fans may have been very confused when all of a sudden after the trade for JJ Peterka, there was a video of an actor on the Bruins twitter feed.

There are no Bruins players with the last name Graham. And that is true in real life, but not in the world of the Amazon Prime hit tv show, Off Campus, that shows the world of Briar U written by author Elle Kennedy.

Who is Garrett Graham?

For Boston Bruins fans, here is a quick run down of who showed up on the twitter feed during the 2026 NHL draft.

Garrett Graham is the main male character in the hit Off Campus TV show, the adaption of Elle Kennedy's Briar U series. The first season of the TV show follows the plot of the first book known as The Deal, which follows Graham, the star hockey player at Briar University, and Hannah Wells, a music major who strike up an agreement to get his grades up and her a boyfriend. In both the book and the TV show, the Boston Bruins are mentioned as the team. Graham is drafted by the Bruins in the books, where he retires at around 40 years old.

Garrett Graham is played by Belmont Cameli, who in the Twitter video is adorned in a custom Boston Bruins jersey with the number 44, which is Graham's number in college.

So why have him announce the trade?

The Twitter video appeared when the Bruins traded their first-round pick to the Utah Mammoth for forward JJ Peterka. So why make this random video with a random actor? Since the TV show, there have been a lot of new hockey fans, and to keep with the times of pop culture, the Bruins had all but a masterpiece that would connect the fans of the TV show to the actual hockey team.

It made so much sense to take the main character of this hit tv show, who already mentions the team, and allow them to generate even more buzz around this new team. It will be exciting to see what else they decide to do in the future with the TV show, and how many new Boston Bruins fans come out of the show.