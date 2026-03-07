Boston Bruins News: Trade deadline fallout, fan favorite traded, big suspension

The 2025-26 NHL trade deadline came and went for the Boston Bruins, and it was a quiet one. A real quiet one. That should not be surprising after the Black and Gold sputtered to a 2-2 record with bad road losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators. Win those games as you should, and the deadline is different.

There was a minor deal made with the Flyers in basically a swap of American Hockey League (AHL) players. The Bruins sent forward Brett Harrison and defenseman Jackson Edward to Philadelphia for forwards Massimo Rizzo and Alexis Gendron. The Providence Bruins are geared up for a deep Calder Cup run this spring. Boston did acquire Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks.

After an active 2024-25 deadline that saw some major moves, it was a quiet one for the Black and Gold this year, which isn't surprising.

Former Bruins fan-favorite on the move

Nick Foligno only played a couple of years in Boston, but he was one of the more well-liked players off the ice. Whether it was in the locker room or in public, everyone loved him. He wasn't the best player on the team, but he played hard every shift. That's why it was tough when he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks with Taylor Hall in the summer of 2023.

On Friday, he was traded from the Blackhawks to the Minnesota Wild to join his brother, Marcus, for a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Winning is going to be difficult for the Wild in the loaded Central Division that includes the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

Bruins host Capitals with same roster

The Bruins will be looking to get back on the winning side on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Washington Capitals to the TD Garden. They will be running out nearly the same lineup as they have been after Sweeney didn't trade anyone off the current roster. As for the Caps, they traded defenseman John Carlson and center Nic Dowd at the deadline.

Surprisingly, he didn't move UFA Andrew Peeke, and if he is brought back next year, then that'll be concerning. In the overall big picture, it wasn't surprising that Viktor Arvidsson wasn't moved, and it wouldn't be surprising if he gets an extension before free agency opens on July 1.

Penguins star hit with suspension

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin will not be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon with the Bruins visit on the backend of a back-to-back for both teams. On Friday, the NHL suspended him for five games for slashing Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin. Pittsburgh will be without both Sidney Crosby and Malkin for the game. However, as we saw Thursday night against the Nashville Predators, that means nothing to the Black and Gold, who will likely still struggle.