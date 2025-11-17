Boston Bruins News: Subtle shot fired at Canadiens, injuries piling up, deserve honor

The Boston Bruins are entering a crucial stretch in their schedule before American Thanksgiving. They host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night at the TD Garden for the second time this month before heading out west for three games in California and a stop on Long Island the night before Thanksgiving.

After having their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, they picked up a gutsy road win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, 3-2, in a game where they lost defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Viktor Arvidsson to injuries.

It wasn't easy against the Canadiens, but a huge stat from the game was the Habs going 0-for-7 on the power play, including a pair of two-man advantages, one for 1:28 and another for 1:51. Boston's penalty-kill was the difference, headlined by Jeremy Swayman making some big stops. David Pastrnak didn't mince words about what won the game.

“That’s the mojo in hockey. If you don’t score 5-on-3 you don’t deserve to win,” Pastrnak said. “Our guys did an amazing job killing it, so I think at the end it’s a well-deserved two points, and obviously all the credit goes to the penalty-killing and ‘Sway’.”

To be fair, he's 100% correct. The fact that Montreal didn't score on either two-man advantage was the difference. Boston's game-winning goal in the second period was a power-play strike from Arvidsson.

David Pastrnak named Player of the Week

It was a memorable week for Pastrnak. He collected three goals and dished out four assists, which was good enough to earn him the Player of the Week award. One part of Pastrnak's game this year has been his passing.

His goal early in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at the TD Garden was his 400th strike of his career. It moved him to the upper echelon of greats in franchise history with goals scored.

Former Bruins' players dealing with injuries

Every team is dealing with injuries early in the season, including the Bruins. Some former Boston players are going to miss some time with injuries. According to Elliotte Friedman, former Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo is going to be day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno took a puck to the hand in Saturday night's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs and will be out for four weeks.

P-Bruins fall to Laval

The Providence Bruins suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 setback at home to the Laval Rocket. They fell to 12-2-0-0 this season in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Goalie Michael DiPietro stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced, with Laval sealing the game with an empty-netter with 40 seconds left. The P-Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night in their next game in five days.