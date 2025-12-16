Boston Bruins News: Soaring prospect, superstar injured, bizarre scratch

There have been some surprises this season for the Boston Bruins. At the top of that list is former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Steeves. Signed as a free agent over the summer, Steeves began the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. As injuries began to pile up, he got the call to Boston and has taken full advantage of it.

In Sunday night's 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild, Boston trailed 5-0 in the third period when Steeves continued his scoring heater with the Bruins' first goal, his seventh of the season and fourth in six games.

“I think just trying to get pucks behind them and forecheck and get pucks off the wall to the net – that was a good shift,” Steeves said. “I think our approach as a line was solid and we wanted to do it the right way, and got rewarded for it.”

The Bruins are going to need Steeves to continue producing over the next five games ahead of the Christmas break, with injuries mounting up for the Black and Gold.

Dean Letourneau's trunaround

Dean Letourneau's freshman season at Boston College after being taken in the first round of the 2024 Entry Draft by the Bruins was a frustrating one. He finished with just three assists, but he has come back and is having a big turnaround season. He has nine goals and eight assists and is second on BC in scoring. Why the change?

“Coming off a big summer of training definitely helped me,” said Letourneau. “Just being at home and then coming down to Boston. Training over the summer, not taking any time off, allows you to work on your craft a little bit, gets you in the flow. Once I got the first goal, it kind of helped the ball get rolling.”

If Letourneau can continue to improve, he'll quickly move up the ranks of Bruins prospects.

NHL News & Notes