Boston Bruins News: Morgan Geekie, Mark Kastelic, Andrew Peeke & Ottawa Senators

The Boston Bruins will be looking for their third two-game winning streak this season when they host the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden on Saturday night. By now you know that it marks the first time that Linus Ullmark will be back in Boston since being traded last June. That is where we'll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Mark Kastelic to face former team

All the talk surrounding the trade is about Ullmark coming back to Boston and rightfully so, but another piece of the deal for the Bruins, Mark Kastelic, will also face his former team. So far this season, in 15 games this season, he has three goals and four assists. Last season in 63 games he had five goals and five assists.

"It's going to be different for sure,'' said Kastelic. "I don't really know what to expect but trying to treat it as any other game and not make the moment bigger than it needs to be."

The other part of the deal for the Black and Gold is goalie Joonas Korpisalo who has had a mixed bag of results to begin the season, but there is no denying that Kastelic's start with Boston this season is very unexpected so far, but welcomed.

Morgan Geekie is a scratch vs. Senators

On Saturday, head coach Jim Montgomery said Morgan Geekie will be a healthy scratch against Ottawa. So far, the 2024-25 season has been a big struggle for the former Seattle Kraken forward who has just two assists in 11 games. He will be a free agent following the season.

Andrew Peeke skated at Warrior Ice Arena

Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke left Tuesday night's 4-0 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury after taking a big hit from Max Pacioretty. Thursday, Montgomery said that the former Columbus Blue Jackets blueliner acquired at the trade deadline back in March was week-to-week.

Saturday morning, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reported that Peeke was out on the ice before the morning skate and had begun skating on his own. That is a good sign that he's able to at least get out there and skate despite still being some time away from his timeline.