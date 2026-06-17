Boston Bruins News: Mason Lohrei's trade value, NHL trade fallout, NHL coaching change

There are bound to be some changes this upcoming offseason for the Boston Bruins. There has to be somewhat of a roster overhaul if they have visions of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season. Running it back with the same roster that made the postseason this spring won't do it.

There are some players that general manager Don Sweeney could trade this summer. At the top of that list is young defenseman Mason Lohrei. However, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic had a take that could make it tough to move the former Ohio State defenseman.

"I do not see the Bruins trading Lohrei just for the sake of it. That said, I don’t believe his trade value is particularly high,'' Shinzawa wrote.

Shinzawa is not wrong. Lohrei's trade value is not what it once was. However, he'll have to be packaged in a deal with multiple players if Sweeeny moves him. At one time, he was an interesting player who could have been moved, but now, he's someone who has lost some trade value, but is still worth someone taking a chance on with a big upside in the right situation.

Maple Leafs & Flyers strike deal

As soon as the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night, it opened the door for trades and the NHL offseason to take off. Well, it didn't take long for the first trade to fall, with many more likely to come before the NHL Entry Draft next week.

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers for goalie Sam Errson, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. This is a move that is depth for both teams, but an interesting one when it comes to the goalies. Woll is someone who has a high upside, but has struggled with the Maple Leafs. As for Errson, he was behind former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar, who took over the top netminder in Philadelphia and is the future.

John Tortorella not returning to Golden Knights

When the Vegas Golden Knights fired former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy with a handful of games remaining in the regular season, it certainly opened some eyes. It's not very often that a Stanley Cup-winning coach for an organization gets the boot before the postseason.

However, Vegas fired Cassidy and hired John Tortorella. From one fiery coach to another. It was an odd decision, but one that paid off. The Golden Knights made a surprise run through the Western Conference and swept the Colorado Avalanche en route to the Stanley Cup Final. After losing in six games to Carolina, Vegas announced that Tortorella won't be back next season behind the bench. That's not surprising.