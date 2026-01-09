Boston Bruins News: Joonas Korpisalo, Hampus Lindholm, Marco Sturm, Jeremy Swayman

After returning from a five-game road trip through Western Canada that saw the Boston Bruins go 2-2-1, they returned to the TD Garden to look for revenge for a 2-1 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames 10 days ago. Before they kicked off another five-game homestand over seven days, the Black and Gold held their morning skate at the TD Garden earlier in the day on Thursday.

Head coach Marco Sturm announced that Joonas Korpisalo was going to start against the Flames after Jeremy Swayman started the last four games. Sturm also hinted at a change in plans for his goaltender rotation going forward.

“Moving forward, you will probably see a different pattern to it when it gets too much for Sway that we will have to settle him down and get him a little more rest,” Sturm said. “That’s what we’re going through now.

“At the end of the day, we want to win the hockey game, and a lot of times I feel like, ‘Who gives me the best opportunity?’ Lately it’s been (Swayman) a lot. Today, we’ve got to rely on Korpi. He’s been OK, too, but hopefully he’s going to be better tonight.”

He was better and backboned a 4-1 Bruins win with 28 saves.

Hampus Lindholm skated but remains out

Before their 7-4 loss on Tuesday night to the Seattle Kraken, the Bruins placed defenseman Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve. He last played in Saturday night's 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks. He skated before his teammates took the ice for their pregame skate, but he isn't eligible to come off injured reserve until late in the weekend.

“That’s good news (Lindholm skating). He will be out this week. We’ll see this weekend where he’s going to be at,” Sturm said. “That’s something for the doctors to decide.''

