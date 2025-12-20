Boston Bruins News: Jake DeBrusk, Marco Sturm, more injury news

Through the first 35 games of the 2025-26 season, the Boston Bruins are 20-15-0 and there are a lot of contributing factors to them hanging around in the Eastern Conference playoff race. One big reason is the success that their power play is having.

First-year coach Marco Sturm hired Steve Spott this summer from the Dallas Stars to improve the Black and Gold's power play, and it's safe to say he has. Entering Thursday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers, Boston's power play was fifth in the NHL after finishing 29th last season. Their lone goal scored against Edmonton? Yes, you guessed it, it was on the power play.

""I love my/our power play, I love it. And again, Stevie Spott does a great job,'' said Sturm after losing to the Oilers. "They came such a long way. They're a threat. I think they get excited every time they're out there. They can score, they can change a game, they win games. I absolutely love it."

Pavel Zacha scored on the power play against the Oilers, but that was the only goal Boston could muster.

Penalties, penalties and you guessed it, more penalties

One common theme that the Bruins have this season that needs to be kicked is the number of trips to the penalty box they take each night. They were whistled for four minors, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a first-period power-play goal for a 1-0 Edmonton lead. That goal came after Mark Kastelic was called for tripping Trent Frederic, which was a questionable call at best.

“Players have off nights. I think referees have some off nights too,'' said Sturm.

That was a polite response from Sturm after a question by Scott McLaughlin of WEEI. Still, staying out of the box is a must for the Black and Gold.

