Boston Bruins News: Hampus Lindholm Injury, Jeremy Swayman, Trade Candidate & More

Injuries have struck the Boston Bruins defense over the last couple of weeks. First, it was Andrew Peeke who went down with an injury and Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues it was Hampus Lindholm. Now down two blueliners, head coach Jim Montgomery and his staff are going to have to get creative in mixing and matching, which is where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Bruins to slot Jordan Oesterle into lineup vs. Stars

On Wednesday, the Bruins called up NHL journeyman Jordan Oesterle from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The veteran was a surprise call-up by the Black and Gold, but he is being inserted into the lineup right away by Montgomery.

He will be on a pairing with Parker Wotherspoon when Boston visits the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. This likely means that Mason Lohrei is being bumped up into the top-four joining Nikita Zadorov. It’s time for Lohrei to show that he can take the next step and play in the top four.

Jeremy Swayman gets another start

This game, the second in 48 hours on the road with travel involved had all the making of Jeremy Swayman getting the night off with an afternoon game on Saturday at the TD Garden against St. Louis. That’s not the case. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported Thursday that Swayman would get the start against Dallas, likely meaning Joonas Korpisalo get the Blues in two days.

Bruins call up veteran forward

Thursday, the Bruins made a second roster move in as many days, calling up veteran forward Patrick Brown from Providence. This move gives Montgomery more depth in the bottom-six and it will be interesting to see where he fits in.

Former Bruins forward named trade candidate

According to Darren Dreger, there is a lot of chatter around the league in terms of trade talk just a month into the season. That’s not uncommon and he specifically mentioned the Buffalo Sabres as a team to watch.

On his latest 32 Thoughtswritten version Elliott Friedman mentioned that the Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business when it comes to trades. One player mentioned was former Bruins forward Noel Acciari, who would be a good depth piece for a contending team. Don’t expect Don Sweeney to get involved here as he would have bigger players as targets at this time.