Boston Bruins News: Free agent re-signed, former coach lands new job, more

Now that the calendar has flipped to June, things are about to get truly interesting for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. Some big decisions are looming in terms of which free agents the Black and Gold will bring back, as well as the NHL Entry Draft later this month, before free agency opens on July 1.

Last month, before the World Championship in Switzerland, Sweeney re-signed his first free agent this season before July 1, forward Lukas Reichel. He was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the trade deadline and played in 10 regular-season games with a goal and three points. Reichel played in one game of the playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres. Before he played for Team Germany in the World Championship, he agreed to a one-year deal with Boston.

On Thursday, the Bruins announced another signing, this one less significant. Boston signed Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season for $850,000. This is a move that adds depth for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The #NHLBruins have signed forward Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season. pic.twitter.com/t7yb9Ib7xT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2026

Former Bruins coach lands overseas

Former Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien was a member of another former Bruins coach, Jim Montgomery, with the St. Louis Blues this past season. However, Blues president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong confirmed Julien's contract would not be renewed.

Instead of chasing one of the current NHL openings, Boston's former bench boss is heading overseas for the head coaching position with the Zurich Lions of Switzerland's National League.

Marcus Foligno wins King Clancy Award

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno was the winner of the King Clancy Award, which is given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

He joins his brother, Nick, who is a former Bruins forward, in winning the award. Nick won it in 2017 when he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nick was traded to the Wild from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline to play with his brother in Minnesota.