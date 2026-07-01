Boston Bruins News: Free agency, prospect re-signs, former defenseman traded

After a lot of rumors, the day has finally arrived for NHL free agency to begin. The field this summer is watered down a bit and some of the top names have already re-signed with their current clubs or had their rights traded to another team.

As far as the Bruins go, they already made a trade last Friday night, acquiring right wing JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for a pair of first-round draft picks. Addressing the two other needs that they have will likely have to be done through trades rather than a watered-down free-agent field.

The Bruins have their own free agents, Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke, who are likely leaving, as it appears their time in Boston is over. Arvidsson should see the writing on the wall after the Peterka trade, as that is likely his replacement. We'll see what happens on Wednesday.

Providence Bruins sign prospect forward Alexis Gendron

One day after the Bruins did not give forward Alexis Gendron a qualifying offer, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) signed the 22-year-old forward. He appeared in 10 games for the P-Bruins after coming over from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Gendron registered a goal and two assists for Providence after 10 goals and 12 assists in 47 games for the Phantoms. He was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in early March for Bruins prospects Jackson Edward and Brett Harrison.

Former Bruins defenseman traded

Things began heating up around the NHL with some trades on Tuesday as teams look to address needs that way rather than through free agency. The Florida Panthers acquired goalie Jacob Markstrom and Angus Crookshank from the New Jersey Devils for Evan Rodrigues, Ben Steeves, and former Bruins forward Jesper Boqvist.

Another former Boston player was on the move as well, with the Pittsburgh Penguins trading Parker Wortherspoon to the Vegas Golden Knights for Kaeden Korczak in a swap of defensemen.