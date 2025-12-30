Boston Bruins News: Elias Lindholm, John Beecher, former teammate traded again

After the Boston Bruins kicked off a five-game road trip with a 4-1 loss on Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres, they were looking to rebound on Monday night in Calgary against the Flames. Center Elias Lindholm was returning to a place he called home for six years.

“We loved our time here. Our oldest son was born here, so there will always be some sort of connections to this place,” Lindholm said. “I loved my time here, but we’ve moved on and hopefully can get the two points tonight.”

During his time with Flames, Lindholm had 148 goals and 209 assists over six seasons.

Bruins face John Beecher for first time since being waived

Back in November, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney placed John Beecher on waivers for assignment to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Sweeney either thought that Beecher was going clear with no problem or was looking for someone to take him off his hands.

The latter happened when Calgary claimed the Black and Gold's first-round pick in the 2019 Entry Draft. Since being claimed by the Flames, Beecher has played in 16 games, going into Monday night's game with two assists. He is averaging 9:52 a night, which is 32 seconds less than he averaged with Boston this year in six games before being placed on waivers.

NHL News & Rumors

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins placed former Boston forward Danton Heinen on waivers. Was Sweeney going to look to bring him back to the Black and Gold for a third time? No, Heinen went unclaimed and instead was part of a trade.

Speaking of the Penguins, they swung a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets by acquiring forward Yegor Chinakhov for Heinen, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick.