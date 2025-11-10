Boston Bruins News: Concerning injury update, correct lineup decision, more

After a day off on Sunday following a surprising 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, the Boston Bruins hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for practice. They are looking ahead to a matchup with the Maple Leafs at the TD Garden on Tuesday night on the backend of a home-and-home for them. Toronto played at home Sunday night and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-4.

When the Bruins took to the ice on Saturday night, they were minus some key players, including Charlie McAvoy, Casey Mittlestadt, John Beecher, and Elias Lindholm. Boston put Lindholm on injured reserve on Saturday, and McAvoy didn't make the trip for family reasons. Beecher left the game last Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators with an injury, but Mittlestadt's injury was rather new.

He missed practice on Tuesday, and following practice, head coach Marco Sturm said his center is also week-to-week, but is progressing in the right direction, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Nikita Zadorov praises Fraser Minten

One thing that has become evident early this season is the breakout season Fraser Minten is having. Acquired from the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline in March, he has caught the eye of Sturm, was has said on multiple occasions this year already that Minten has been the best player for the Black and Gold in games. It hasn't gone lost on defenseman Nikita Zadorov either.

“Guys coming into this league, the young players, they have their stick on their shoulders,'' Zadorov said. "They don't really protect the passing lanes. They don't really read the game like he does. It's unbelievable.”

To add insult to injury for Toronto, Minten sealed Boston's win on Saturday night with a goal late in the third period. He has been playing very good for the Bruins this year, and it is good to see.

Mason Lohrei back in the lineup

On Monday, Mason Lohrei was on the third pairing in practice with Henri Jokiharju, with Jonathan Aspirot the odd man out. After missing five straight games, Lohrei went back into the lineup against Toronto and played very well.

He picked up two assists and had his best game of the season. Getting him back in the lineup is the right move by Sturm if that is the case. Anything positive with him is a step in the right direction for him to get his confidence back.