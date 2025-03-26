Boston Bruins News: Charlie McAvoy sighting, prospect signs, long time trade target inks new deal

Since the 4 Nations Face-Off, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been out injured. There are questions as to how the Team USA training staff handled the situation, but it's been over a month since Boston's top defenseman has played in any hockey game.

He had been practicing and skating on his own at Warrior Ice Arena before some Bruins practices, but there has been no timetable for his return. On Tuesday afternoon in Southern California, McAvoy was part of the Black and Gold's practice at Anaheim ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Ducks, wearing a red non-contact jersey. In the overall big picture, there is no need for Boston to play McAvoy in a game this year. Joe Sacco said after practice that he won't play on the trip. Oh good.

A skate for 7️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/eSwbtEU5IR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 25, 2025

Falling out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, there is no reason for the Bruins under any circumstances as to where McAvoy should take one shift again this year. It's time to shut him down nd have him healthy and ready for training camp in September.

Bruins sign prospect Jake Schmaltz

The Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) signed prospect Jake Schmaltz to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season and he will play the rest of this season with the P-Bruins on an Amateur Tryout.

📰 Providence Bruins Sign Jake Schmaltz to AHL Contracthttps://t.co/mDfkQK6Yae — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) March 25, 2025

Selected in the seventh round of the 2019 Entry Draft, Schmaltz finished his fourth season at North Dakota and played in 147 games with 20 goals and 43 assists. He is another prospect that will add depth for Providence for the rest of this season and next.

Former Bruins trade target Jakub Chychrun signs long-term deal with Capitals

There have been multiple trade deadlines where the Bruins were linked to defenseman Jakob Chychryn when he was with the Arizona Coyotes and the Ottawa Senators. Last June, after the Bruins traded with Ottawa, sending goalie Linus Ullmark there, the Senators sent Chychrun to the Washington Capitals.

On Tuesday, the Caps locked him up with an eight-year contract that carries a $9 million AAV. If Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had any visions to getting Chychrun in the future, that was squashed by his new deal.