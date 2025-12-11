Boston Bruins News: Charlie McAvoy injury update, former prospect signs NHL contract

When Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm announced that David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were joining the Black and Gold on their three-game road trip, it got fans excited. Both have been out of the lineup on injured reserve, but have begun working their way back toward the lineup.

On Tuesday, Sturm said that Pastrnak was going to be a game-time decision against the St. Louis Blues, and he ended up slotting in. He was on the third line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten, and he picked up three assists in Boston's 5-2 victory.

After the game, Boston flew to Winnipeg ahead of Thursday night's game against the Jets and held a short practice on Wednesday. McAvoy was on the ice and led the post-practice stretch, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. That led to speculation as to whether or not McAvoy could be returning to the lineup against the Jets. Sturm gave an update after the skate.

“We are going to wait till (Thursday) to make the final decision,” said Sturm. “We know we were hoping he’s going to get a game or two out of it this road trip, so we’ll decide (Thursday).”

Blues lose another player to an injury against Bruins

This year, Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been bringing the lumber with some big hits. Just as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost Scott Laughton and Auston Matthews just four days apart on hits from the left-shot blueliner.

In the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Blues on Tuesday night, Zadorov hit Nick Bjugstad along the boards and knocked him out of the game. On Wednesday, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said that Bjugstad was going to be out for five days.

Former Bruins prospect inks deal with Sabres

Trevor Kuntar was selected in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins in the third round. He had a good career at Boston College before leaving and spending his time in Boston's organization with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

We have signed forward Trevor Kuntar to a one-year, two-way contract.



Details → https://t.co/uRsxHWSbou pic.twitter.com/hXAuqMZKmo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 10, 2025

He caught on with the Rochester Americans, the Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate, and on Wednesday, he agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres. In 24 games this season for the Americans, Kuntar had nine goals and four assists. He is a gritty forward who grinds every shift as he gets his shot in the NHL in Western New York.