Boston Bruins News: Charlie McAvoy, Alex Steeves, Marco Sturm, surging prospects

The NHL is on its Olympic break, but for players who are not taking part in the games in Italy, it's back to work with a mini camp before the season resumes Wednesday night. As far as the Boston Bruins go, they will resume their schedule on Thursday night at the TD Garden against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's a huge game in terms of the playoff picture with Columbus four points behind the Black and Gold for the final Eastern Conference postseason spot.

As far as Alex Steeves goes, it was a time to rest and relax with a daunting schedule coming up. In an Olympic season, the games come fast and furious for all teams. Steeves used the time to rest and recharge.

“I think it’s really important. The schedule has been a bear, and it’s going to be a bear right when we pick back up here. As players, you get used to it, but you also fight to avoid things like burnout and fatigue and stuff like that,” Steeves said.

“I think for a lot of guys – guys who play heavy minutes, but also guys like me, for example, finding my way in my rookie year – it was good to take a step back and let the body and mind rest a bit. But also reinvigorate yourself and get excited to get back into it for hopefully a really good last part of the year.”

Charlie McAvoy sheds bubble

It has been over three months since defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a puck to the face against the Montreal Canadiens. When he returned to the lineup, he was wearing a bubble, which he continued to wear in the Olympics. In Wednesday's quarterfinal against Sweden, he didn't wear it. What did Boston coach Marco Sturm think about his top blueliner not wearing it?

“I thought it was one of his most physical games of the year,” said Sturm.

McAvoy was very physical. It's when he's playing at his best. It was good to see.

P-Bruins return to action with three-game weekend

Winners of 12 straight, the Providence Bruins will return to American Hockey League (AHL) action this weekend, playing three games. They will host the Belleville Senators on Friday night, visit the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, and host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday afternoon.