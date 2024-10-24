Boston Bruins News: Brad Marchand Defends Jim Montgomery & Major Line Shifting vs. Dallas Stars

The Boston Bruins will return to the TD Garden Thursday night to host the Dallas Stars looking to bounce-back from a 1-1-1 road trip that was both frustrating and drama filled. That is where we will begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Brad Marchand defends Jim Montgomery

During the third period of Boston’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night, head coach Jim Montgomery was caught on camera interacting with captain Brad Marchand. As the week has gone on, the issue has received increasing attention, and Thursday morning after the Bruins' morning skate, Marchand addressed the issue.

"It's unfortunate how coaches are scrutinized over things like that,'' said Marchand. "There's a lack of unaccountability nowadays because people can't handle the heat. You make a mistake like that, you deserve to hear about it."

As expected, Marchand took the high road with his response. It was still not a good look for Montgomery and going forward, it’s going to be interesting to see how things play out. Do the Bruins turn things around or does more heat get placed on the Black and Gold’s third-year coach?

Jim Montgomery tinkers with his lines again

Montgomery is certainly looking to mix things up with his lines. It started with Justin Brazeau being moved up to the second line against Utah then a big lineup shift against the Nashville Predators that didn’t work out in being shut out by the then winless Preds in a 4-0 setback.

Thursday morning, Montgomery broke up the best thing his team has going by moving Cole Koepke up to the second line while putting Brazeau, Mark Kastelic, and John Beeher on the fourth line. This is a bizarre move as the fourth line has been Boston’s best line. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

Bruins lines at morning skate:



Marchand-Lindholm-Pastrnak

Geekie-Zacha-Poitras

Koepke-Coyle-Frederic

Beecher-Kastelic-Brazeau

Jones-Johnson-Tufte



Lindholm-McAvoy

Zadorov-Carlo

Wotherspoon-Peeke

Lohrei



Swayman

Korpisalo — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) October 24, 2024

"It's hard but sometimes you need different dynamics on a line,'' Montgomery said. "That line’s been playing extremely well. We’re gonna leave two of them together, bring along somebody else with them...Koepke can add speed to another line."