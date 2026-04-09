Boston Bruins News: James Hagens, Morgan Geekie, Will Zellers, Alex Ovechkin

For 17 straight games, Morgan Geekie, the Boston Bruins' leading goal scorer, went scoreless. Recently, you could tell that it was getting to him, and he was pressing. He had some golden opportunities to score on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers, but was turned away by Dan Vladar. However, he was able to beat former Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi not once, not twice, but three times in Tuesday night's 6-5 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I’ve said before, it’s always nice,” said Geekie. “But on days like this, today, it doesn’t really mean anything, right? So, for sure, mentally I guess, but I don’t know … it feels like you can come in here and it doesn’t matter if you score six goals. Losses like that are tough to swallow, for sure.”

That's being a team player. Anyway, he scored two of his goals in the first period, before adding his third late in the second period when he redirected a Nikita Zadorov shot by Bussi. However, in the end, it was about wins and losses. Boston picked up one loser point and is now sitting at 96 with three games remaining.

Alex Ovechkin pushes off retirement talk

After winning the Metropolitan Division last season, the Washington Capitals are going to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Injuries and a number of other circumstances are leading them to be on the outside looking in when the Eastern Conference postseason begins.

One question that has been hovering around the Capitals this season is the future of Alex Ovechkin. At 40 years old, he is playing out the final year of his current five-year, $47.5 million contract. As for what the future holds, everyone will have to wait.

“No, not yet,” Ovechkin said. “We’re going to make a decision in the summer. I have to talk with Ted (Leonsis), with (general manager Chris Patrick), with Mac (president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan).”

“We’re going to make a decision in the summer. Health-wise, I’m going to be 41 years old in September, so you just have to be smart about it.”

We'll see where this goes this summer.

Will Zellers hits the ice for the Frozen Four

Bruins prospect Will Zellers will play in Thursday night's Frozen Four in Las Vegas. That's right, Las Vegas, Nevada. Zellers and North Dakota will play Wisconsin at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN2, with Michigan and Denver following at 8:30.

Acquired from the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline last March, Zellers has 18 goals and 16 assists for UND in his freshman season in 37 games. Seven of his 18 goals have come on the power play. He is one of the top-ranked Boston prospects and is an exciting player to watch.

James Hagens joins the show

The Bruins did what a lot of fans have been asking for: they signed James Hagens, their first-round pick, seventh overall in last June's Entry Draft. He could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the TD Garden. He is thrilled to join the Black and Gold.

James Hagens:



"It means the world to me. I love this city. It’s one of the coolest places in the world. To be able to say you’re playing here and call it home –– it’s really special." https://t.co/eIsy3VuNhs — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) April 8, 2026

The New York native has played a handful of games at the TD Garden while at Boston College, but it'll hit different when he takes the ice for an NHL game.