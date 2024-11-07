Boston Bruins News: Andrew Peeke Injury Update, Draft Pick Signs Entry-Level Contract

Looking to get back in the win column, the Boston Bruins will return to the TD Garden ice on Thursday night to host the Calgary Flames. Jim Montgomery’s team will be looking to get back to even on the season record-wise after dipping one game below on Tuesday night after a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins lost more than a game as an injury occurred and Montgomery gave an update following Thursday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. That’s where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Andrew Peeke to be sidelined for a while

In the first period against the Maple Leafs, Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke took a hit from Toronto’s Mac Pacariotty. After being down on the ice for a bit, Peeke was helped off the ice and the team announced that he would not return to the game.

Thursday, Montgomery said that Peeke would be sidelined week-to-week with his upper-body injury, which is a blow to the defensive unit. That means Parker Wortherspoon will draw in for the foreseeable future on the third pairing with Mason Lohrei.

Bruins to start Korpisalo against the Flames

Joonas Korpisalo, acquired from the Ottawa Senators in June as part of the Linus Ullmark trade, will likely get the start against Calgary. He is coming off a 20-save shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-0 win last Saturday.

Korpisalo starting against the Flames likely means that Jeremy Swayman will get the start against Ullmark and the Senators on Saturday night when they visit the TD Garden. This season with Ottawa, Ullmark is 2-4-0 this season with a 3.02 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Bruins sign 2024 draft pick

The Bruins have signed one of their 2024 Entry Draft picks by inking defenseman Loke Johansson to a three-year entry-level deal. Selected in the sixth round, 186 overall, he has played in 15 games for Moncton in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and will carry an AAV of $860,000.