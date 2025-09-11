On June 5, Marco Sturm was named the 30th head coach of the Boston Bruins. He has just finished serving three years as the head coach for the Ontario Reign.

As the newest head coach, Sturm made it a point to get out to the annual Bruins Fan Fest that spanned from September 5-7. The Fan Fest allows fans to have a unique experience, allowing them to meet with players and enjoy their team during the offseason.

On the first day of the Fan Fest in Hanover, Massachusetts, Sturm met with to discuss the plans for the Boston Bruins. During the interview, Sturm made it clear that the team was ready for this bounce-back season and was looking forward to improving after their tied-for-last-place finish.

Sturm told Russo, "We've done enough talking, now it's time to work." A clear sign that he is ready to make sure that this team is ready for the season ahead and can bring the team back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Strum is hoping to "create a new story," as the head coach, as he enters his first year as an NHL head coach.

Not shy to Boston, having played for the Black and Gold from 2005-2010, Sturm is hoping to set the best foot forward during his inaugural season. Sturm loves being around the players as a past player himself.

Marco Sturm is looking forward while hoping for similar results

While a head coach for the Ontario Reign, he led the team to a record of 119-80-11-6 and the playoffs all three seasons he was there. During the 2018-2022 seasons, he was the assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings. He was also the head coach for the German Men's National Team for the 2018 Olympics and 2015 Deutschland Cup.

Sturm is hoping to take his skills from the American Hockey League to the National Hockey League, and bring back the Bruins to what they were back in the 2022-23 season, where they went 65-12-5 and first in the Atlantic Division.

Let's see what the new head coach has up his sleeve.