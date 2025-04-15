Boston Bruins King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee is a perfect choice

The NHL has released the nominees for the annual King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is an “award given annually to the National Hockey League (NHL) player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.’’

Each team gets one nominee, and if we’re being honest, the Bruins have several players that could be nominated for the award and in the end, they got it right with Charlie McAvoy being nominated.

Charlie McAvoy off the ice

If there is a player who donates his time off the ice around he city of Boston, it’s McAvoy. Over the last couple of seasons, the Bruins have played the night before Thanksgiving, charted home on a plane, and he has been up bright and early the next morning, handing out meals to the less fortunate.

McAvoy donates time off the ice for the Boston community, and it is not surprising to see him be nominated for the Black and Gold.

Charlie McAvoy on the ice

On the ice, McAvoy is part of the Bruins' leadership group and will be going forward. He wears an “A” with David Pastrnak, who has assumed the leadership with the club after the trade of captain Brad Marchand and with McAvoy sidelined for the season with an injury.

He has been the best defenseman for the Black and Gold and a leader on and off the ice. He plays in all situations, plays hard with no regard for his body sometimes, like his injury in the 4 Nations Face-Off back in February. There is no better nominee from the Bruins for this award than McAvoy. His absence in the lineup following the break was felt by Boston and interim coach Joe Sacco.

The winner of the award will be announced on June 27 at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.