Boston Bruins have an easy decision to make when James Hagens signs

Boston Bruins top prospect James Hagens is turning some heads this season at Boston College, and he has the Eagles in the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament on Friday night at the TD Garden. BC will need to win the tournament to move on to the NCAA Tournament.

If they don't, then there is the real possibility that he will sign his Entry Level deal before he leaves the TD Garden after the Eagles are eliminated. Even if the Eagles make the NCAA Tournament, the feeling is that it's only a matter of time before Hagens signs his deal. Here is why Hagens should be inserted into the Black and Gold's lineup once he signs after his college season ends, as he gears up for the Hockey East semifinals.

James Hagens could inject some life into the Bruins lineup

You can't tell me that Hagens in the lineup would not be a better option right now than Mikey Eyssimont or Alex Steeves. Both players are essentially subbing in for each other in the lineup. When Sturm plays one, he'll sit the other.

Both are bottom-six forwards and are who they are, but you get the feeling that Hagens might bring just a little more to the table offensively. I'm not saying that Hagens should be in the lineup nightly, as it would be unlikely that he is, but he could certainly bring energy to the lineup. Oh, to be young again.

You could slot him anywhere in the lineup and he should be fine. Do you insert him into the top six? Maybe, but he shouldn't be lower than the third line. If he does come in and play and make an impact, it'll make you wonder just what the future holds for Fabian Lysell with Boston.

Even though the Bruins are in the middle of a playoff race, inserting Hagens into the lineup for a boost of energy is a no-brainer. It could be the best move for Don Sweeney, and cheaper than adding someone at the trade deadline. A free first-round draft pick.