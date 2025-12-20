Boston Bruins get bad trade news ahead of NHL roster freeze

It's hard to believe, but we have hit the point in the 2025-26 season where the NHL roster freeze is in effect. That happened on Saturday morning at midnight when the freeze went into effect.

The freeze is in effect until Dec. 28. During the eight days, there can be no trades, loans, or waivers, with an allotment only allowed for emergency recalls. Players can also be placed on injured reserve or long-term injured reserve. Shortly before the freeze, two Eastern Conference teams made moves to improve their rosters ahead of the freeze.

Canadiens and Blue Jackets make pre-roster freeze trades on Friday night

If there is anything that we have learned to date this season, it's going to be a dogfight all season to get one of the eight Eastern Conference playoff spots. The standings are packed very tightly, and that doesn't appear like it's going to change at any point. Nearly all teams feel like they are in it as we close in on the Christmas Break. Two teams made some roster additions through trades late on Friday night.

The Montreal Canadiens, who are sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division heading into play on Saturday, acquired a former forward. They traded a second-round pick in next June's draft for Phillip Danault. It has been a struggle with the Los Angeles Kings this season for Dannault, who has five assists in 30 games. He has one year remaining on his current contract with an AAV of $5.5 million. Montreal is hoping a change of scenery helps him.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with the Buffalo Sabres going into play on Saturday, but they swung a deal for Seattle Kraken forward Mason Marchment. The Blue Jackets are sending a fourth-round pick in next June's draft to the Kraken, as well as a second-round pick in 2027. The 30-year-old Marchment has 13 points in 29 games for Seattle in 2025-26. He was someone whom the Bruins could have kicked the tires on before this trade.

Marchment was someone who a lot of teams were reportedly interested in, but Columbus struck before anyone else, and it tells everyone they still think they can be a factor in the playoff race this season. The Bruins will have to decide what they are going to do as time goes on.