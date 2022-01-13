Boston Bruins Forward Named to Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

This season during February, there will be a 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament that will be played between four countries, the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden. It will be played in two cities, Montreal and Boston at the Bell Centre and the TD Garden.

It's hard to believe that we are just two months away from the tournament kicking off and we are starting to get the roster announced for each country. Wednesday, Sweden announced their roster and it included a first-year Bruins center.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm named to Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off roster

One of two big free agent signings by Boston GM Don Sweeney over the summer, Elias Lindholm has struggled to begin his career with the Black and Gold. In 27 games ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, he has three goals and 10 assists, which is considered disappointing.

While he has struggled with Boston, he was named to Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off roster on Wednesday and will be part of the tournament in Montreal and Boston. The Sweden roster is a talented one that includes the following forwards,

Viktor Arvidsson (Edmonton Oilers), Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils), Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks), Joel Eriksson Ek (Minnesota Wild), Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators), William Karlsson (Vegas Golden Knights), Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings), Elias Lindholm (Boston Bruins), William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs), Gustav Nyquist (Nashville Predators), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks), Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings), and Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers).

Elias is going international.



Congratulations to Lindy on being named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off! 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/U94EFizr03 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 4, 2024

While the time off would likely benefit Lindholm, playing in this tournament is good as it allows him to keep playing in an attempt to find his game. It would be better if he found his game before the tournament. Sweden has a loaded forward roster that will be tough for the other teams to defend.