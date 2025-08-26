Boston Bruins face several familiar faces in a daunting December

Two months into the NHL season, generally, around American Thanksgiving, teams that are sitting in a playoff position are in a good spot to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That hasn't always been the case, but it's a benchmark a lot of hockey people use in terms of trying to figure out where a team is headed.

For the Bruins, they face a tough first two months under first-year coach Marco Sturm, but a quick look at the schedule for December, it's a busy and tough one for the Black and Gold around the holiday season. Let's break down the Bruins' schedule for December.

Breaking down Bruins December 2025 schedule

December 2: at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

December 4: vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.

December 6: vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

December 9: at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.

December 11: at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.

December 14: at Minnesota Wild, 6 p.m.

December 16: vs. Utah Mammouth, 7 p.m.

December 18: vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m.

December 20: vs. Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m.

December 21: vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

December 23: vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

December 27: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

December 29: at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

December 31: at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

This is a very tough month for the Bruins, who face former coach Jim Montgomery and the St. Louis Blues twice in five days. They get Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators again, and they host Jake DeBrusk and the Vancouver Canucks. They get the two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers twice in two weeks, with the second game coming on New Year's Eve at 9:30 in Western Canada.

Games against Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls, the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres. A three-game road trip that begins in St. Louis against the Blues and Montgomery is followed by games against the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets. This is going to be a grind of a month with a good amount of travel involved, which is always tough around the holidays.