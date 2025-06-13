Boston Bruins division rival will reportedly lose superstar player to free agency

We are two and a half weeks away from NHL free agency and things are about to get wild. There are going to be some big names that hit the open market and there are going to be some names that won't make it to the market.

One name that has been rumored to hit the market is Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. It appears that things between the player and the team are beyond repair, and according to Andy Strickland, he's going to play for a new team next season. However, that could open the door for Toronto to go after a former Boston Bruins superstar in free agency.

Mitch Marner not returning to Toronto could open the door for a Bruins superstar signing in free agency

It really isn't surprising that Marner will hit free agency and the Maple Leafs lose a key piece of their roster, but Marner is expected to get around $12-14 million, and that's more money for Toronto to spend. They could spend it on a former Bruins captain, Brad Marchand.

Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast on Friday said that Marner is likely headed to the Western Conference, and if so, that would put a prolific player into a loaded conference of teams. But again, his roster spot needs to be filled, and don't be surprised if they go after Marchand hard.

There is no doubt that Marchand's playoff run with the Florida Panthers has raised his value this summer on the open market. It was reported that he could get as much as an $8 million AAV, and it wouldn't be surprising if Toronto would meet that number. A return to Boston at that number is all but out of the question.

Florida and the Edmonton Oilers are tied 2-2 in the Stanley Cup Final, and there is still a lot for Marchand to play for, but rumors about Marner leaving the Maple Leafs will only deepen the chances that Boston's former captain signs with the Black and Gold's biggest division rivals.