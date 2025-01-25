Boston Bruins defenseman puts media on blast after win over Avalanche

If there is one thing that we know for the rest of the 2024-25 season, it's that the Boston Bruins are going to be in a nightly battle with several other Eastern Conference teams for one of the two wild-card spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That's why Saturday afternoon's 3-1 comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche was huge.

Two goals from Morgan Geekie and one from David Pastrnak (also two assists) were enough for the Black and Gold to pick two huge points. However, the Bruins have played the most games of all the teams around them fighting for a wild card spot so it's almost a must on most nights to come away with some type of points.

One of the two big free agent signings over the summer for GM Don Sweeney, Nikita Zadorov has struggled at times this season, but currently, the 6-foot-6 defenseman leads the Bruins in plus/minus with a plus-12. Yes, he logged 103 minutes in the penalty box, but to be fair, he's been better lately. He's also been paying attention to the noise outside of the locker room as well it appears.

Nikita Zadorov puts Boston media on blast

Following the win over the Avalanche which completed a season-sweep of the Western Conference contender, Zadorov met with the media and put them on blast about the Black and Gold's playoff chances. He didn't mince words, to say the least.

"I want to see Boston Garden buzzing in the playoffs,'' said Zadorov. "That's definitely extra motivation for us. You guys are doing a good job of writing us off, that's extra motivation."

To be fair, there are several reasons as to why the Bruins have been written off. Wednesday's loss against the New Jersey Devils is one example of what they are, a team with limited scoring and center depth. Listen, it remains to be seen if they make the miss or miss it, but one thing I can guarantee Zadorov is that they will be written off many more times before the regular season ends in April.