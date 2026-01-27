Boston Bruins defenseman headed to Olympics as an injury replacement

When the rosters for the Olympics next month in Milan were released, there were some members of the Boston Bruins who felt like they might have been snubbed. One of those players is Morgan Geekie with Team Canada. There is still a week-plus of the NHL schedule remaining before the break, and he could still be added as an injury replacement should someone get hurt and he stays healthy.

Another Bruin who got the short end of the deal was defenseman Hampus Lindholm with Team Sweden. He was not on their original roster, but his teammate, Elias Lindholm, was on it. Like Geekie, there was a chance that Hampus Lindholm could be added should an injury occur to Team Sweden's defense. That happened on Tuesday ahead of the Black and Gold's game at the TD Garden against the Nashville Predators.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is going to the Olympics

One day after a brutal 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on the road at Madison Square Garden, it was announced that Hampus Lindholm was being added to Team Sweden, along with forward Marcus Johansson, a former Bruins player, as an injury replacement for Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin.

The Swedish 🇸🇪 Olympic team has added forward Marcus Johansson and defenseman Hampus Lindholm to their Milan roster as injury replacements for Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 27, 2026

This is big for Hampus Lindholm, who has been chomping at the bit to represent Sweden in the Olympics. He has been very good this season for Boston since coming back from an injury that cost him nearly all of the 2024-25 season. He was injured in November of 2024 against the St. Louis Blues, blocking a shot on the penalty kill. Multiple surgeries cost him the rest of what turned into a lost season for the Bruins. He also missed out on playing in the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, where Elias Lindholm played after the Bruins' frustrating season ended last April at home against the New Jersey Devils.