Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo has a hilarious take on Charlie McAvoy's production

The Boston Bruins defense has been playing shorthanded lately, with both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm out injured. While he was out of the lineup, McAvoy was kept busy at home as he and his wife, Kiley, welcomed a baby boy into the world. You could see the joy in his face when he was talking about it while rehabbing on the ice.

He returned to the lineup last Saturday against the New York Rangers, and he made an immediate impact in the Black and Gold’s 6-3 victory. Then, three nights later, he again had a huge hand in the Bruins, 3-0 shutout of the Minnesota Wild at the TD Garden. Those are two big wins for Boston, who return to the ice Wednesday night against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden before hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon before the 4 Nations Faceoff.

7️⃣3️⃣ from the slot pic.twitter.com/OLUIxUZpG4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 5, 2025

Those are two big games if the Bruins are going to stay within striking distance of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot, they are going to need McAvoy to continue his hot play and even his teammates are taking notice.

Brandon Carlo has a funny take on Charlie McAvoy’s return to the lineup

McAvoy wasted little time in making an impact as he opened the scoring against the Rangers with a first-period power play on a slap shot from the left circle. Then against the Wild, he opened the scoring in the second period when he redirected a David Pastrnak pass home for a 1-0 lead. Two games, two goals, and Brandon Carlo took close notice of what his teammate did.

“I think he needs to have more babies because he’s 2-for-2,’’ Carlo said.

Of course, Carlo was referencing two goals in two games since McAvoy has been back and both were wins. The former Boston University standout has been one of Boston’s better offensive defensemen and it was clear that they were missing that when he was out of the lineup.

Now McAvoy his the Bruins hope to keep it rolling over the next two games and if they do, McAvoy in “Super Dad’’ mode might be what helps get them back on track toward a playoff berth in 2024-25.