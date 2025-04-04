Boston Bruins' defenseman admits the hard truth that sums up an abysmal season

Losing 10 games in a row will catch up with a team, and it appears that is the case with the Boston Bruins. Their latest setback at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, on Thursday night at the Bell Centre, came with them scoring their lone goal with just over six minutes left, and it didn’t draw much of a reaction from the players on the ice.

You can tell that postgame media scrums are getting more and more difficult for the players and coach Joe Sacco as it feels like they are running out of things to come up with. I get it. It’s hard losing each time out and losing in what feels like a different fashion each night and hitting a new low sometimes.

After their loss to the Canadiens, defenseman Nikita Zadorov gave an honest and truthful answer as to what has been happening lately.

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov gives honest answer after loss to Canadiens

Following the loss to the Habs, Zadorov spoke with the media and gave an honest answer as to what happened Thursday night and what has been happening in previous games. His assessment is right.

“The other teams are just hungrier than ours,” said Zadorov. ““They want to win more, that’s the bottom line. We’re just not hard on the puck. We’re easy to play against.”

He’s right, but let’s be honest, some of that has to do with talent, and the Bruins don’t have a lot of it right now. It began last summer when general manager Don Sweeney swung and missed in free agency with Zadorov and Elias Lindholm while not making a better effort to retain some of his own talent like Jake DeBrusk.

Then came a year where a lot of people think the Black and Gold underachieved, while others saw the writing on the wall of a team put together that has holes and is flawed. It led to becoming trade deadline sellers and moving on from Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo.

Now the Black and Gold are left playing out the string and playing for draft position and it feels like they know it. You’ll continue to see other teams hungrier than them with valuable points on the line for the playoffs and the biggest difference being, other teams have more talent that Boston does.