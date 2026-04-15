Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm said what fans never expected after win over Devils

To say that the Boston Bruins went through a season's worth of ups and downs early in the season would be an understatement. A big one.

Looking like a team that was going to finish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in October, the Bruins struggled with first-year head coach Marco Sturm's system. However, once they figured it out as a team, they suddenly became a team that thrived under the system.

Since the first of the year, the Bruins have been one of the top teams in the NHL, and now, they are going to the first wild-card in the Eastern Conference for seeding purposes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this upcoming weekend. The 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at the TD Garden secured the top wild-card slot and a first-round matchup with the Buffalo Sabres. Even more impressive for Sturm was the two points they collected to give them 100 points for the season.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm doesn't beat around the bush about his team's accomplishment in the 2025-26 season

The win for Boston helped them secure the two points needed to finish in the first wild-card spot, but it also gave them their 99th and 100th points for the standings. That is crazy to think after finishing in the basement in the Eastern Conference last season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Pretty amazing, I’ve got to say. I never really even thought, to be honest with you, getting 100 points. Because I know how hard it is to get that amount in this league. It is a hard league. That just says it all – the way we played, the way the guys performed every day. The ups and downs we had early on,” Sturm said. “So proud of them. Proud of my coaching staff, the whole staff to accomplish – 100 points, it’s incredible.”

It really is incredible, but now, it means nothing. It's all about the Buffalo Sabres and the postseason beginning this weekend. Not many people had the Black and Gold in the playoffs this season, never mind collecting 100 points in the standings.