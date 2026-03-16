Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm makes a no-brainer lineup change against the Devils

Fresh off a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon that wasn't decided until rookie Fraser Minten buried the game-winner in the ninth round, the Boston Bruins will play the second of their three stops on their road trip on Monday in Newark, N.J., against the New Jersey Devils.

The Bruins will enter the game tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots. Detroit will host the Calgary Flames on Monday night. As far as the Black and Gold go, this is the frontend of a back-to-back. On Tuesday night, they will visit the Montreal Canadiens in what is going to be a difficult game.

Every single game and every single point is important for Boston with 16 games remaining in the season and in the compact, tight standings. Against New Jersey, head coach Marco Sturm is making some lineup changes, with the biggest being between the pipes.

Bruins announce that Joonas Korpisalo will start in goal against Devils

Jeremy Swayman played the last three games for the Bruins and will get Monday night off as Sturm announced that Joonas Korpisalo will start against the Devils. That isn't surprising given the back-to-back, and it gives Swayman two full days off before playing against the Canadiens. This is the right move, as we have seen what happens this year when Sturm runs Swayman out there too many times without giving him a break.

Boston is also making a change on defense. Bruins team reporter Belle Fraser listed the practice line on Monday, and Henri Jokiharju was on the third pair with Nikita Zadorov. The other pairings remain the same: Jonathan Aspirot with Charlie McAvoy and Mason Lohrei with Hampus Lindholm. Last season, following the trade from the Buffalo Sabres to Boston, Jokiharju played well with Zadorov; some Sturm might be looking to find some luck with a change on Monday night.