Boston Bruins CEO drops same tiring narrative in defending Cam Neely & Don Sweeney

When the Boston Bruins management group met with the media on Wednesday morning for their end-of-the-season media session, CEO Charlie Jacobs sat up on the podium with president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney. Things got testy at times with some answers given by Sweeney and Neely, but I'm not sure what they were expecting after a disastrous season their team had with the roster they built.

As expected, Jacobs defended and gave his support to both Neely and Sweeney after a season that saw the Black and Gold finished tied at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. He gave his support back in January and again question why the fans wanted Sweeney fired a couple of week ago.

Jacobs made it clear that both would be back next season and will be in charge of building a roster that they believe will have them back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In defending the front office duo, Jacobs continues to drive a tiring narrative.

Charlie Jacobs continues to pound home same tiring narrative about Cam Neely and Don Sweeney

There is no doubt that the Bruins fanbase is frustrated with Don Sweeney and Cam Neely, and Jacobs not realizing that is rather head-scratching. However, defending them and continuing to drive home the success they have had in the regular season without winning a Stanley Cup under their watch is becoming tiring. Honestly, it is.

“We’ve been in this boat before, that is, having a team that’s missed the playoffs, and frankly, building it back,” Jacobs said. “We’ve done this, Cam and Don have successfully done this.

“While we did not win the Stanley Cup, we came pretty darn close. We’ve also set the record for the most wins in a regular season in the history of the National Hockey League. All a team that’s constructed by Cam and Don.”

Regular season success is all well and good, but it doesn't guarantee success in the postseason, as we have learned. Some teams have a lot of regular-season success but no championships. Bruins fans couldn't care less about regular-season wins; it's all about Stanley Cup titles, and this group has yet to deliver one.

Yes, they came close in 2019, but not close enough. You would have to think that another season like this one, where the Bruins fail to make the postseason and changes could be coming. However, if they have a great regular season and falter in the postseason, well, that seems like it'll be ok. Tough times for Boston Bruins fans, to say the least.