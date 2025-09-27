Don't look now but Bruins' playoff chances are improving with uncertainty in Atlantic

Call it blind fandom or pure naivety, but it's hard to count out the Boston Bruins after watching them contend for nearly two decades. We all look at the Bruins roster and find it hard to believe that they will make any noise in the Atlantic Division this season, but some recent developments give the Bruins reason to believe that they can at least be in the hunt.

I'm firmly in the camp that it might not be worth just being "in the hunt." There is no point in finishing just outside the playoffs and getting a mid-first-round draft pick. If the Bruins truly want to improve their team for the future, getting another lottery pick this season is the way to do it.

Florida Panthers injuries

Regardless of rivalry, it stinks to see Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov suffer a knee injury that will keep him out of the lineup for 7-9 months. He is one of the league's most gentlemanly and best two-way players, much like Bruins fans' experiences with Patrice Bergeron over the years. Barkov leaves an insurmountable hole down the middle of the lineup.

With the Barkov news plus Matthew Tkachuk's injury, which will keep him out until December, the Panthers don't have the same depth as in past years. The injuries should give fans hope that Boston can compete with Florida this season, but a more forward-thinking Bruins supporter might wonder how much the Panthers might give up for either Pavel Zacha or Casey Mittelstadt.

Montreal Canadiens regression

The Montreal Canadiens' making the playoffs last season puts a lot of pressure on the team's shoulders in the hockey-mad city. Their fans believe that the team is now a contender, which is evident this preseason as the team struggles with their defense and injuries, and the supporters start to turn on them on social media.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Montreal come back down to earth and remind its fans that the rebuild isn't yet complete.

Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings: Who really knows?

There have been many years where the hockey world has been waiting for the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawwa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings to take the next step. While it wouldn't be surprising if all three teams make a run at the playoffs, there is also always a possibility that the teams crash and burn.

If they do struggle, along with the Panthers and Canadiens, that leaves only the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning remaining. With the Metropolitan Division also looking like the possible weakest division in the league, there should be a wild-card or two up for grabs in the Eastern Conference.

You can start slotting teams into playoff positions and see that with some good defense and goaltending, the Bruins could surprise some people. I'd still lean toward the belief that the Bruins will be closer to a lottery team, but there are plenty of Eastern Conference rivals with their own question marks heading into the season.