3 bold Boston Bruins predictions for the 2025-26 season

Don't look now, but we are a week away from the Boston Bruins beginning training camp at Warrior Ice Arena for the 2025-26 season. This is a rather big year for the Black and Gold, who are looking to bounce back from a dismal season last year that saw them finish tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers.

A new coach in Marco Sturm, a new roster with some interesting additions this offseason, and no captain named yet after Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers last March. What could possibly go wrong? With that said, here are three bold predictions for the upcoming season.

1. Charlie McAvoy is a finalist for the Norris Trophy

There are a couple of Bruins players who are looking to erase the memory of the 2024-25 season, and near the top of that list is defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Last year, he had his season cut short in February when he was injured in the 4 Nations Faceoff playing for Team USA. Heading into the new season, he's healthy and looking for a bounce-back season.

Given some of the offseason moves made, the case could be made that getting McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm back from injuries could be the biggest additions to the roster over the offseason. Boston is going to have to be strong on the backend in front of Jeremy Swayman, and getting McAvoy and Lindholm coming back is certainly a good way to start.

2. Viktor Arviddson scores 30-plus goals

Acquired on July 1 in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers, Viktor Arvidsson will slide right into the Bruins' top-six on the second line. He played under Sturm in Los Angeles with the Kings, which is likely a big reason why the trade was made.

He twice eclipsed the 30-goal plateau with the Nashville Predators in 2016-17 and 2018-19 with 31 and 34, respectively. Arvidsson had a pair of 20-goal seasons with the Kings in 2021-22 and 22-23 with 20 and 26. He is in a contract year and should help out with the power play production. Expect him to thrive under Sturm and crack the 30-goal plateau for the first time in six seasons.

3. Boston Bruins make the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Did you ever think the day would come when the Bruins making the postseason would be a bold prediction? Well, here we are. A lot of analysts have them finishing near the bottom of the conference again, and that very well may happen, but with every new year comes new hope.

Some of Boston's key players need a bounce-back season, and assuming they do, the Bruins could be a surprise this year. If Swayman returns to his 2023-24 form, then they will be in the playoffs. One can dream, right?