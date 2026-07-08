Bleacher Report delivers the harsh reality of the Bruins' remaining offseason needs

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has addressed one need out of these three big ones a week into NHL free agency this summer. He added a top-six wing when he acquired JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for a pair of first-round picks on June 26.

He was rumored to be closing in on addressing a second on July 1 in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers for right-shot defenseman Darnell Nurse. However, a deal reportedly fell through when a Bruins player wouldn't waive his no-movement clause. Sweeney pivoted to the New York Rangers for Will Borgen on the backend.

Boston still has needs on defense and for a top-six center. It'll likely have to be addressed through a trade if it is. Sara Civian of Bleacher Report dropped one word about every team's offseason so far, but also dropped the reality of their current situation.

Bleacher Report drops the truth about the Bruins' future on defense

Civian's word for the Bruins' offseason is 'wanting.' Talk about nailing it. Boston has been wanting for a long time. However, the cold, hard truth is that the Black and Gold need more help if they want to get back to the playoffs next season.

"The Bruins have made some solid moves so far, like acquiring JJ Peterka for two first-round picks. The generally productive forward has a great chance at a bounce-back season under fellow German Marco Sturm,'' wrote Civian. "Trading for Will Borgen and signing Connor Clifton were decent moves to shore up the defense, but the Bruins will need more high-end help on the blue line if they are to remain competitive.''

More high-end help is easier said than done. There is no doubt about that. If Boston enters the season with their current group on defense that is under contract, then it becomes a huge liability for second-year head coach Marco Sturm. Jeremy Swayman got a heavy workload last season, and the current defensive group isn't much improved. There are additions needed throughout the roster, but defense should be a priority given the current state.